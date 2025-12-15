Home » Puzzles » Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 15, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 15, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 15, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: What the devil wears, in an Anne Hathaway film title – PRADA
  • 6 Across: Quarterback Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens – LAMAR
  • 7 Across: Switch settings – ONOFF
  • 8 Across: Dessert tray pastries – TARTS
  • 9 Across: Canonized Fr. woman – STE

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Novel ideas? – PLOTS
  • 2 Down: Charged, as a bull – RANAT
  • 3 Down: Love, in Cremona – AMORE
  • 4 Down: Loony – DAFT
  • 5 Down: Canine greetings – ARFS

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This LA Times Mini had a punchy, pop-culture-forward personality that made the solve feel lively from the first clue, immediately pulling me into a mix of film, sports, and playful wordplay. I liked how the grid bounced between modern references and lighthearted definitions, keeping the pace quick while still offering a couple of smile-worthy turns of phrase. The clue that reimagined a common literary term in a more literal way was especially fun, and the cultural nods never felt exclusionary they were recognizable without being lazy. The downs snapped into place smoothly, giving the whole puzzle a clean, confident rhythm that made it feel polished rather than throwaway. It’s the kind of mini that feels current, clever, and neatly wrapped. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

