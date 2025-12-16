Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 16, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 16, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 16, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 16, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Wine-producing country of South America (5) – CHILE

Wine-producing country of South America (5) – 6 Across: Was the father of (5) – SIRED

Was the father of (5) – 7 Across: Advertises (5) – PLUGS

Advertises (5) – 8 Across: “___ want for Christmas…” (4) – ALLI

“___ want for Christmas…” (4) – 9 Across: Natasha’s refusal (4) – NYET

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: U.S. Senate broadcaster (5) – CSPAN

U.S. Senate broadcaster (5) – 2 Down: Suitable for sledding (5) – HILLY

Suitable for sledding (5) – 3 Down: Arrogant boast (5) – IRULE

Arrogant boast (5) – 4 Down: Lawful, informally (5) – LEGIT

Lawful, informally (5) – 5 Down: Sheeran and Harris (3) – EDS

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This LA Times Mini had a bright, globally flavored personality, weaving together geography, language, and pop culture in a way that made the grid feel lively despite its small size. I liked how the across clues moved from international awareness into family lineage and modern media before landing on a playful lyric reference, giving the solve a nice sense of progression. The downs complemented that well with civic knowledge, descriptive terrain, and casual slang, which kept everything grounded and accessible. Nothing felt throwaway, and each intersection reinforced the puzzle’s clean, confident construction. It was quick, current, and pleasantly varied exactly what a daily mini should aim for. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!