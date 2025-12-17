Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 17, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 17, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 17, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 17, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Put away – STOW

Put away – 5 Across: Miso soup cube – TOFU

Miso soup cube – 6 Across: Brown-and-gray butterfly – SATYR

Brown-and-gray butterfly – 7 Across: Twistable cookies – OREOS

Twistable cookies – 8 Across: March with pride – STRUT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Word on a button – START

Word on a button – 2 Down: Baggage handler, e.g. – TOTER

Baggage handler, e.g. – 3 Down: “Thinking ___” (gift card sentiment) – OFYOU

“Thinking ___” (gift card sentiment) – 4 Down: German sausage – WURST

German sausage – 6 Down: ABBA song with the lyric “nothing else can save me” – SOS

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

This LA Times Mini had a lively, tactile feel, blending everyday actions with food, nature, and a dash of pop culture to keep the grid feeling playful and grounded. I liked how the across clues moved from practical motion into lighter, more expressive ideas, giving the solve a sense of buildup that ended on a confident, energetic note. The downs complemented that nicely with familiar interface language, physical labor, and a nostalgic musical nod, which added warmth without slowing things down. Everything fit together cleanly, making the puzzle feel both brisk and thoughtfully composed. I’d rate it 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!