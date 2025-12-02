Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 2, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 2, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for December 2, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Rosh Hashana dish – Starts with “ K “

Rosh Hashana dish – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Basketball game site – Starts with “ A “

Basketball game site – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Swiss chocolatier since 1845 – Starts with “ L “

Swiss chocolatier since 1845 – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Neutral paint colors – Starts with “ E “

Neutral paint colors – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Faithful elephant in “George of the Jungle” – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Hardy cabbages – Starts with “ K “

Hardy cabbages – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: “Vega$” star Robert – Starts with “ U “

“Vega$” star Robert – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Music class? – Starts with “ G “

Music class? – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Finish – Starts with “ E “

Finish – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Back muscles, in gym-speak – Starts with “L“

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 2, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 2, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Rosh Hashana dish – KUGEL

Rosh Hashana dish – 6 Across: Basketball game site – ARENA

Basketball game site – 7 Across: Swiss chocolatier since 1845 – LINDT

Swiss chocolatier since 1845 – 8 Across: Neutral paint colors – ECRUS

Neutral paint colors – 9 Across: Faithful elephant in “George of the Jungle” – SHEP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Hardy cabbages – KALES

Hardy cabbages – 2 Down: “Vega$” star Robert – URICH

“Vega$” star Robert – 3 Down: Music class? – GENRE

Music class? – 4 Down: Finish – ENDUP

Finish – 5 Down: Back muscles, in gym-speak – LATS

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s set of Down clues offers a well-balanced mix of common knowledge, pop culture, and specialty vocabulary. The puzzle spans from classic 70s TV and common gym jargon (with a handy abbreviation) to a specific type of hearty vegetable. The cluing is direct and accessible, making this section of the puzzle a quick and clean solve. I would rate it a solid 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

