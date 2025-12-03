Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 3, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for December 3, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Dutch city in Vermeer paintings – Starts with “ D “

Dutch city in Vermeer paintings – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: “You’re nothing but ___” (Jelly Roll song lyric) – Starts with “ A “

“You’re nothing but ___” (Jelly Roll song lyric) – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: “Jezebel” star Davis – Starts with “ B “

“Jezebel” star Davis – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Neutral vowel sound – Starts with “ S “

Neutral vowel sound – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Grassland croaker – Starts with “T“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Moisturizer amounts – Starts with “ D “

Moisturizer amounts – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Campaign poster command – Starts with “ E “

Campaign poster command – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Collectible print, briefly – Starts with “ L “

Collectible print, briefly – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Islamic decree – Starts with “ F “

Islamic decree – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Tennis shoe feature – Starts with “T“

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 3, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Dutch city in Vermeer paintings – DELFT

Dutch city in Vermeer paintings – 6 Across: “You’re nothing but ___” (Jelly Roll song lyric) – ALIAR

“You’re nothing but ___” (Jelly Roll song lyric) – 7 Across: “Jezebel” star Davis – BETTE

“Jezebel” star Davis – 8 Across: Neutral vowel sound – SCHWA

Neutral vowel sound – 9 Across: Grassland croaker – TOAD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Moisturizer amounts – DABS

Moisturizer amounts – 2 Down: Campaign poster command – ELECT

Campaign poster command – 3 Down: Collectible print, briefly – LITHO

Collectible print, briefly – 4 Down: Islamic decree – FATWA

Islamic decree – 5 Down: Tennis shoe feature – TREAD

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a superb mix of art history, music, classic cinema, and linguistics. The puzzle impressively blends a reference to a Dutch city famous from Vermeer’s paintings with a contemporary country music lyric. This is balanced by a legendary film star’s name and a technical term for a neutral vowel sound. The unique vocabulary and rich cultural content make for an intellectually engaging and satisfying solve. I would rate it a solid 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

