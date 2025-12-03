Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 3, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 3, 2025
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Dutch city in Vermeer paintings – Starts with “D“
- 6 Across: “You’re nothing but ___” (Jelly Roll song lyric) – Starts with “A“
- 7 Across: “Jezebel” star Davis – Starts with “B“
- 8 Across: Neutral vowel sound – Starts with “S“
- 9 Across: Grassland croaker – Starts with “T“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Moisturizer amounts – Starts with “D“
- 2 Down: Campaign poster command – Starts with “E“
- 3 Down: Collectible print, briefly – Starts with “L“
- 4 Down: Islamic decree – Starts with “F“
- 5 Down: Tennis shoe feature – Starts with “T“
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 3, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Dutch city in Vermeer paintings – DELFT
- 6 Across: “You’re nothing but ___” (Jelly Roll song lyric) – ALIAR
- 7 Across: “Jezebel” star Davis – BETTE
- 8 Across: Neutral vowel sound – SCHWA
- 9 Across: Grassland croaker – TOAD
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a superb mix of art history, music, classic cinema, and linguistics. The puzzle impressively blends a reference to a Dutch city famous from Vermeer’s paintings with a contemporary country music lyric. This is balanced by a legendary film star’s name and a technical term for a neutral vowel sound. The unique vocabulary and rich cultural content make for an intellectually engaging and satisfying solve. I would rate it a solid 4 out of 5.
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!