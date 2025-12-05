Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 5, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 5, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for December 5, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher ___ Yesavage – Starts with “ T “

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher ___ Yesavage – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Lustrous black – Starts with “ R “

Lustrous black – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Beethoven’s “Für ___ – Starts with “ E “

Beethoven’s “Für ___ – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Roofing material – Starts with “ S “

Roofing material – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Religious council – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Hair stylist’s handful – Starts with “ T “

Hair stylist’s handful – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Make a comeback – Starts with “ R “

Make a comeback – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Perrier alternative – Starts with “ E “

Perrier alternative – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: “Say ___ the Dress” (TLC series) – Starts with “ Y “

“Say ___ the Dress” (TLC series) – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Call for – Starts with “N“

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 5, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher ___ Yesavage – TREY

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher ___ Yesavage – 5 Across: Lustrous black – RAVEN

Lustrous black – 7 Across: Beethoven’s “Für ___ – ELISE

Beethoven’s “Für ___ – 8 Across: Roofing material – SLATE

Roofing material – 9 Across: Religious council – SYNOD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Hair stylist’s handful – TRESS

Hair stylist’s handful – 2 Down: Make a comeback – RALLY

Make a comeback – 3 Down: Perrier alternative – EVIAN

Perrier alternative – 4 Down: “Say ___ the Dress” (TLC series) – YESTO

“Say ___ the Dress” (TLC series) – 6 Down: Call for – NEED

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a wonderful and engaging mix of classical music, modern sports, and pop culture. The puzzle seamlessly blends a famous Beethoven composition and a specific major league baseball player. This is balanced by references to a popular bottled water and a well-known reality TV show. The cluing is clean, covers a wide range of knowledge, and provides a quick, satisfying intellectual break.. I would rate it a solid 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

