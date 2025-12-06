Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 6, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 6, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for December 6, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Hoover Dam lake – Starts with “ M “

Hoover Dam lake – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Lands in the Caribbean? – Starts with “ I “

Lands in the Caribbean? – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Cream-pie-hitting-the-floor sound – Starts with “ S “

Cream-pie-hitting-the-floor sound – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Sylvester and Tweety – Starts with “ T “

Sylvester and Tweety – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: “Ouch!” relative – Starts with “Y“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Prima ballerina ___ Copeland of the American Ballet Theatre – Starts with “ M “

Prima ballerina ___ Copeland of the American Ballet Theatre – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Finland’s second-largest city – Starts with “ E “

Finland’s second-largest city – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Let – Starts with “ A “

Let – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: “Rebel Without a Cause” actor James – Starts with “ D “

“Rebel Without a Cause” actor James – Starts with “ “ 6 Down: Lines on GPS displays – Starts with “S“

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 6, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Hoover Dam lake – MEAD

Hoover Dam lake – 5 Across: Lands in the Caribbean? – ISLES

Lands in the Caribbean? – 7 Across: Cream-pie-hitting-the-floor sound – SPLAT

Cream-pie-hitting-the-floor sound – 8 Across: Sylvester and Tweety – TOONS

Sylvester and Tweety – 9 Across: “Ouch!” relative – YOW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Prima ballerina ___ Copeland of the American Ballet Theatre – MISTY

Prima ballerina ___ Copeland of the American Ballet Theatre – 2 Down: Finland’s second-largest city – ESPOO

Finland’s second-largest city – 3 Down: Let – ALLOW

Let – 4 Down: “Rebel Without a Cause” actor James – DEAN

“Rebel Without a Cause” actor James – 6 Down: Lines on GPS displays – STS

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a fantastic and diverse blend of geography, classic cinema, and pop culture. The puzzle spans from a major American dam lake and a classic animated duo to a pioneering prima ballerina and a historic actor. The inclusion of Finland’s second-largest city and a great onomatopoeic word for a comical sound adds wonderful variety. The cluing is sharp, current, and delivers a highly accessible and enjoyable solve. I would rate it a solid 3 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

