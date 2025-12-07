Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 7, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 7, 2025

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Bas-relief medium – Starts with “ G “

6 Across: Excellent example – Starts with " I "

7 Across: "… ___ which will live in infamy" (FDR) – Starts with " A "

8 Across: "Frasier" brother – Starts with " N "

“Frasier” brother – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Della’s “Touched by an Angel” role – Starts with “T“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Colossus – Starts with “ G “

2 Down: "Frasier" pooch – Starts with " E "

3 Down: Elite Navy team depicted in "Act of Valor" – Starts with " S "

4 Down: Fills fully – Starts with " S "

Fills fully – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Spanish cheers – Starts with “O“

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 7, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 7, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Bas-relief medium – GESSO

6 Across: Excellent example – IDEAL

7 Across: "… ___ which will live in infamy" (FDR) – ADATE

8 Across: "Frasier" brother – NILES

“Frasier” brother – 9 Across: Della’s “Touched by an Angel” role – TESS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Colossus – GIANT

2 Down: "Frasier" pooch – EDDIE

3 Down: Elite Navy team depicted in "Act of Valor" – SEALS

4 Down: Fills fully – SATES

Fills fully – 5 Down: Spanish cheers – OLES

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a superb mix of art history, political history, and classic television. The puzzle impressively anchors itself with dual references to the same beloved 90s sitcom (a character and the dog) while also featuring a term for bas-relief art and a quote from a famous wartime speech. The inclusion of a specific military team and common Spanish cheers adds excellent variety. The cluing is clean, current, and delivers a quick, satisfying Sunday solve. I would rate it a solid 4.5 out of 5.

