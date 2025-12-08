Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 8, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for December 8, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Wee bit – Starts with “ T “

Wee bit – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: French painter …Édouard – Starts with “ M “

French painter …Édouard – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: 1970 Neil Diamond single – Starts with “ S “

1970 Neil Diamond single – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: “___ my watch!” – Starts with “ N “

“___ my watch!” – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: “Piece of cake!” – Starts with “E“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Western lake resort – Starts with “ T “

Western lake resort – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: “Sea Glass” author Shreve – Starts with “ A “

“Sea Glass” author Shreve – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Spanish soprano Victoria ___ Ángeles – Starts with “ D “

Spanish soprano Victoria ___ Ángeles – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Yahoo! alternative – Starts with “ M “

Yahoo! alternative – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Theater award – Starts with “T“

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 8, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Wee bit – TAD

Wee bit – 4 Across: French painter …Édouard – MANNET

French painter …Édouard – 6 Across: 1970 Neil Diamond single – SHILO

1970 Neil Diamond single – 7 Across: “___ my watch!” – NOTON

“___ my watch!” – 8 Across: “Piece of cake!” – EASY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Western lake resort – TAHOE

Western lake resort – 2 Down: “Sea Glass” author Shreve – ANITA

“Sea Glass” author Shreve – 3 Down: Spanish soprano Victoria ___ Ángeles – DELOS

Spanish soprano Victoria ___ Ángeles – 4 Down: Yahoo! alternative – MSN

Yahoo! alternative – 5 Down: Theater award – TONY

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a lovely blend of art, music, and classic awards trivia. The puzzle features strong references to a famous French painter and a 1970 Neil Diamond hit. This is balanced by a reference to a major Western lake resort and a classic theater award. The inclusion of a famous Spanish soprano’s name and a web portal abbreviation adds extra depth. With straightforward vocabulary and clear cluing, this is a highly accessible and smooth solve. I would rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

