Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Wee bit – Starts with “T“
- 4 Across: French painter …Édouard – Starts with “M“
- 6 Across: 1970 Neil Diamond single – Starts with “S“
- 7 Across: “___ my watch!” – Starts with “N“
- 8 Across: “Piece of cake!” – Starts with “E“
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Western lake resort – Starts with “T“
- 2 Down: “Sea Glass” author Shreve – Starts with “A“
- 3 Down: Spanish soprano Victoria ___ Ángeles – Starts with “D“
- 4 Down: Yahoo! alternative – Starts with “M“
- 5 Down: Theater award – Starts with “T“
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Wee bit – TAD
- 4 Across: French painter …Édouard – MANNET
- 6 Across: 1970 Neil Diamond single – SHILO
- 7 Across: “___ my watch!” – NOTON
- 8 Across: “Piece of cake!” – EASY
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a lovely blend of art, music, and classic awards trivia. The puzzle features strong references to a famous French painter and a 1970 Neil Diamond hit. This is balanced by a reference to a major Western lake resort and a classic theater award. The inclusion of a famous Spanish soprano’s name and a web portal abbreviation adds extra depth. With straightforward vocabulary and clear cluing, this is a highly accessible and smooth solve. I would rate it a solid 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!