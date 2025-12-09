Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: December 9, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for December 9, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for December 9, 2025.

1 Across: Cynthia who plays Elphaba in "Wicked" – ERIVO

6 Across: Mojito-making ingredients – LIMES

7 Across: Avocado-shaped – OVATE

8 Across: Treaty – PACT

9 Across: Ultimatum ender – ELSE

1 Down: Skip the big wedding, say – ELOPE

2 Down: Sporting opponent – RIVALE

3 Down: Apple products – IMACS

4 Down: Flashy Chevy, for short – VETTE

5 Down: Sugary suffix – OSE

Click to reveal the answer image for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword has a clean, steady flow that leans more traditional than playful, with clueing that feels direct but still clever enough to keep you engaged. The grid moves smoothly without any jarring entries, and even though it’s a quick solve, there’s a nice moment of recognition as everything locks together. It’s a solid, well-constructed mini that delivers exactly the kind of crisp, satisfying bite-sized puzzle the LA Times is known for. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!