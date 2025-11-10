Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 10, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 10, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Morita who played Mr. Miyagi in “The Karate Kid” — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 4 Across: Sea captain’s “Stop!” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: Arise anew — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 8 Across: Marinated Filipino dish — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 9 Across: Prone to back talk — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Law firm employees, for short — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 2 Down: Eco-friendly beauty brand — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Cantina plateful — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 5 Down: Long deli orders? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Down: Aikman of NFL fame — Starts with the letter “T”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 10, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Morita who played Mr. Miyagi in “The Karate Kid” — PAT

4 Across: Sea captain’s “Stop!” — AVAST

7 Across: Arise anew — RECUR

8 Across: Marinated Filipino dish — ADOBO

9 Across: Prone to back talk — SASSY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Law firm employees, for short — PARAS

2 Down: Eco-friendly beauty brand — AVEDA

3 Down: Cantina plateful — TACOS

5 Down: Long deli orders? — SUBS

6 Down: Aikman of NFL fame — TROY



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offered a fantastic and highly appealing mix of pop culture, international flavor, and sports trivia. The grid successfully spanned classic 80s cinema and NFL legends, balanced by the inclusion of a popular Filipino dish and a well-known eco-conscious brand. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

