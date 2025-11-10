Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 10, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 10, 2025
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 10, 2025
Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Morita who played Mr. Miyagi in “The Karate Kid” — Starts with the letter “P”
- 4 Across: Sea captain’s “Stop!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 7 Across: Arise anew — Starts with the letter “R”
- 8 Across: Marinated Filipino dish — Starts with the letter “A”
- 9 Across: Prone to back talk — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Law firm employees, for short — Starts with the letter “P”
- 2 Down: Eco-friendly beauty brand — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3 Down: Cantina plateful — Starts with the letter “T”
- 5 Down: Long deli orders? — Starts with the letter “S”
- 6 Down: Aikman of NFL fame — Starts with the letter “T”
Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 10, 2025
Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 10, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Morita who played Mr. Miyagi in “The Karate Kid” — PAT
- 4 Across: Sea captain’s “Stop!” — AVAST
- 7 Across: Arise anew — RECUR
- 8 Across: Marinated Filipino dish — ADOBO
- 9 Across: Prone to back talk — SASSY
Down Answers: ⬇️
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offered a fantastic and highly appealing mix of pop culture, international flavor, and sports trivia. The grid successfully spanned classic 80s cinema and NFL legends, balanced by the inclusion of a popular Filipino dish and a well-known eco-conscious brand. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!