Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 11, 2025

LA Times Mini Crossword for November 11, 2025

Today's LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 11, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Nov. 11 honorees — Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 5 Across: By any means — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: “American Psycho” actress Sevigny — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 8 Across: 1965 march site — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 9 Across: French cathedral city — Starts with the letter “L”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Dyson products, for short — Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 2 Down: Waters or Kennedy — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: Add up — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 4 Down: Sportscast replay feature — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Down: Rely (on) — Starts with the letter “L”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 11, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Nov. 11 honorees — VETS

5 Across: By any means — ATALL

7 Across: “American Psycho” actress Sevigny — CHLOE

8 Across: 1965 march site — SELMA

9 Across: French cathedral city — LYON

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Dyson products, for short — VACS

2 Down: Waters or Kennedy — ETHEL

3 Down: Add up — TALLY

4 Down: Sportscast replay feature — SLOME

6 Down: Rely (on) — LEAN



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword is sharply topical and historically rich, fitting perfectly with the date’s significance. The puzzle immediately honors the current holiday while seamlessly weaving in important American civil rights history and classic film trivia. This is balanced by European geography and everyday brand names. The strong historical theme and clear, crisp cluing make this a highly relevant and satisfying solve. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

