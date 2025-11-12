Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 12, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 12, 2025
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Gush, geyser-style — Starts with the letter “S”
- 5 Across: Simchat ___ (Jewish holiday) — Starts with the letter “T”
- 6 Across: Aristocracy — Starts with the letter “E”
- 7 Across: Unspoken — Starts with the letter “T”
- 8 Across: Stimpy’s pal — Starts with the letter “R”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Kind of system or eclipse — Starts with the letter “S”
- 2 Down: Opera legend Leontyne ___ — Starts with the letter “P”
- 3 Down: Dine at home — Starts with the letter “E”
- 4 Down: Make sharper — Starts with the letter “W”
- 5 Down: New Year, in Hanoi — Starts with the letter “T”
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Gush, geyser-style — SPEW
- 5 Across: Simchat ___ (Jewish holiday) — TORAH
- 6 Across: Aristocracy — ELITE
- 7 Across: Unspoken — TACIT
- 8 Across: Stimpy’s pal — REN
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a fantastic and diverse array of trivia, spanning cultural holidays, classical arts, and classic animation. The puzzle impressively blends references to Jewish and Vietnamese holidays with a nod to a renowned opera legend and a beloved 90s cartoon character. The rest of the clues, covering vocabulary and general knowledge (like systems and eclipses), are straightforward, making this a balanced and enjoyable solve. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!