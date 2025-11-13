Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 13, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 13, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 13, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Business leader? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Across: Jeweler’s magnifier — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 6 Across: “No Right Turn ___” (traffic sign) — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 7 Across: “Turn! Turn! Turn!” band, with “The” — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 8 Across: “That ___ it all!” — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: “Mortal Kombat” agent — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: “Get a move on!” — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 3 Down: Commentary pieces — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: Ties the knot — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 5 Down: Arcing tennis shots — Starts with the letter “L”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 13, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 13, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Business leader? — SHOW

5 Across: Jeweler’s magnifier — LOUPE

6 Across: “No Right Turn ___” (traffic sign) — ONRED

7 Across: “Turn! Turn! Turn!” band, with “The” — BYRDS

8 Across: “That ___ it all!” — SAYS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “Mortal Kombat” agent — SONYA

2 Down: “Get a move on!” — HURRY

3 Down: Commentary pieces — OPEDS

4 Down: Ties the knot — WEDS

5 Down: Arcing tennis shots — LOBS



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a sharp, engaging blend of classic pop culture, traffic regulations, and modern video game references. The cleverest moment comes from a fantastic piece of wordplay that hints at a certain kind of “leader” in business. A reference to an iconic folk-rock band and a fighting game agent balances this. The accessible vocabulary and concise cluing make this a fast and highly satisfying solve. I’d rate this a 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

