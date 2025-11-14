Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 14, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 14, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Antonio’s role in the 1996 film “Evita” — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Across: Door fasteners — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 7 Across: ___ now (thus far) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 8 Across: Like chocolatey lava cakes — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 9 Across: Drinks slowly — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Drinks quickly — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Capital on the Red River — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 3 Down: Legally impede — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Down: Bake sale goodies — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 6 Down: Crafty — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 14, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Antonio’s role in the 1996 film “Evita” — CHE

4 Across: Door fasteners — HASPS

7 Across: ___ now (thus far) — UNTIL

8 Across: Like chocolatey lava cakes — GOOEY

9 Across: Drinks slowly — SIPS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Drinks quickly — CHUGS

2 Down: Capital on the Red River — HANOI

3 Down: Legally impede — ESTOP

5 Down: Bake sale goodies — PIES

6 Down: Crafty — SLY



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword provided a compact yet well-rounded puzzle experience. The grid successfully balanced cinematic history (with a 90s film role) and international geography (a capital city on the Red River). The most entertaining element was the deliberate contrast between two opposing clues relating to how one consumes a beverage. With a mix of accessible vocabulary and a fun adjective describing a decadent dessert, the cluing was clean and quick. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

