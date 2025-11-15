Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 15, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 15, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 15, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Cleveland cager — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Across: Jabs with an elbow — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 6 Across: Russian pancakes — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 7 Across: Hungarian-born financier George — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 8 Across: Malek of “Oppenheimer” — Starts with the letter “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Create art with crayons — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: “Seven Samurai” director Kurosawa — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Snake poison — Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 4 Down: “Antiques Roadshow” airer — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 5 Down: Enthusiastic agreement, in Spanish — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 15, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Cleveland cager — CAV

4 Across: Jabs with an elbow — POKES

6 Across: Russian pancakes — BLINI

7 Across: Hungarian-born financier George — SOROS

8 Across: Malek of “Oppenheimer” — RAMI

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Create art with crayons — COLOR

2 Down: “Seven Samurai” director Kurosawa — AKIRA

3 Down: Snake poison — VENOM

4 Down: “Antiques Roadshow” airer — PBS

5 Down: Enthusiastic agreement, in Spanish — SISI



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a superb snapshot of global culture, spanning cinema, sports, and finance. The grid features strong references to both classic Japanese filmmaking and recent Oscar-winning performances, balanced by a nod to a major NBA team and a well-known financier. The inclusion of a unique Russian food item and a handy Spanish phrase adds excellent international flavor. With tight cluing and modern trivia, this is a highly current and satisfying solve. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!