Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 16, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 16, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 16, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Installs, as carpeting — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 5 Across: “Downton Abbey” actress Lesley ___ — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 6 Across: Lake ___ (Europe’s second-largest lake) — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 7 Across: Jewish holiday during the month of Adar — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 8 Across: Suffix with baron or priest — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: “General Chemistry” author Pauling — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 2 Down: Laptops from Taiwan — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Berra credited with saying “Half the lies they tell about me aren’t true” — Starts with the letter “ Y ”

” 4 Down: Poetry contest — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Down: “Don’t think so” — Starts with the letter “N”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 16, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Installs, as carpeting — LAYS

5 Across: “Downton Abbey” actress Lesley ___ — NICOL

6 Across: Lake ___ (Europe’s second-largest lake) — ONEGA

7 Across: Jewish holiday during the month of Adar — PURIM

8 Across: Suffix with baron or priest — ESS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “General Chemistry” author Pauling — LINUS

2 Down: Laptops from Taiwan — ACERS

3 Down: Berra credited with saying “Half the lies they tell about me aren’t true” — YOGI

4 Down: Poetry contest — SLAM

5 Down: “Don’t think so” — NOPE



Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a rich tapestry of history, geography, and pop culture, featuring an excellent balance of high and low-brow references. The puzzle spans from Nobel Prize winners and a Jewish holiday to a famed baseball philosopher and a popular TV period drama. The inclusion of a major European lake and a Taiwanese tech brand further diversifies the content. With clear, solid cluing, this puzzle provides an intelligent and satisfying experience. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

