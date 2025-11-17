Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 17, 2025

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Crunchy deli order — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 4 Across: Decelerates — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Goodyear products — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Across: Awards show host — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 8 Across: Bridge — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Goodyear airship — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 2 Down: “Yerma” playwright Federico García ___ — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 3 Down: 12-year-old, for one — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 4 Down: Canonized Fr. figures — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Down: Bakersfield-to-L.A. direction — Starts with the letter “S”

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Crunchy deli order — BLT

4 Across: Decelerates — SLOWS

6 Across: Goodyear products — TIRES

7 Across: Awards show host — EMCEE

8 Across: Bridge — SPAN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Goodyear airship — BLIMP

2 Down: “Yerma” playwright Federico García ___ — LORCA

3 Down: 12-year-old, for one — TWEEN

4 Down: Canonized Fr. figures — STES

5 Down: Bakersfield-to-L.A. direction — SSE



Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a sharp, modern mix of everyday life, geography, and theater history. The puzzle is anchored by references to a famous tire company’s products (including its signature airship) and a popular deli sandwich. This is balanced by a reference to a noted Spanish playwright and a modern term for a young adolescent. With a straightforward geographical direction and handy abbreviation, the cluing is quick and efficient. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

