Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

Anchit Srivastava
The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 17, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 17, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Crunchy deli order — Starts with the letter “B
  • 4 Across: Decelerates — Starts with the letter “S
  • 6 Across: Goodyear products — Starts with the letter “T
  • 7 Across: Awards show host — Starts with the letter “E
  • 8 Across: Bridge — Starts with the letter “S

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Goodyear airship — Starts with the letter “B
  • 2 Down: “Yerma” playwright Federico García ___ — Starts with the letter “L
  • 3 Down: 12-year-old, for one — Starts with the letter “T
  • 4 Down: Canonized Fr. figures — Starts with the letter “S
  • 5 Down: Bakersfield-to-L.A. direction — Starts with the letter “S

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 17, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Crunchy deli order — BLT
  • 4 Across: Decelerates — SLOWS
  • 6 Across: Goodyear products — TIRES
  • 7 Across: Awards show host — EMCEE
  • 8 Across: Bridge — SPAN

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Goodyear airship — BLIMP
  • 2 Down: “Yerma” playwright Federico García ___ — LORCA
  • 3 Down: 12-year-old, for one — TWEEN
  • 4 Down: Canonized Fr. figures — STES
  • 5 Down: Bakersfield-to-L.A. direction — SSE

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a sharp, modern mix of everyday life, geography, and theater history. The puzzle is anchored by references to a famous tire company’s products (including its signature airship) and a popular deli sandwich. This is balanced by a reference to a noted Spanish playwright and a modern term for a young adolescent. With a straightforward geographical direction and handy abbreviation, the cluing is quick and efficient. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

