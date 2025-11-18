Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 18, 2025
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Prof’s helpers — Starts with the letter “T”
- 4 Across: Emmy-winning CNN correspondent Dr. Sanjay ___ — Starts with the letter “G”
- 6 Across: Ordered room service, say — Starts with the letter “A”
- 7 Across: University officials — Starts with the letter “D”
- 8 Across: Joule fraction — Starts with the letter “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Pupil with no class? — Starts with the letter “T”
- 2 Down: “A partridge in ___ tree” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3 Down: “Fields of Gold” singer — Starts with the letter “S”
- 4 Down: Wander about — Starts with the letter “G”
- 5 Down: Brief response? — Starts with the letter “A”
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Prof’s helpers — TAS
- 4 Across: Emmy-winning CNN correspondent Dr. Sanjay ___ — GUPTA
- 6 Across: Ordered room service, say — ATEIN
- 7 Across: University officials — DEANS
- 8 Across: Joule fraction — ERG
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a strong, contemporary, and academic feel. The puzzle cleverly incorporates references to the educational setting (professors’ assistants and officials), alongside a clear nod to a famous Emmy-winning news correspondent. This is balanced by a fun piece of wordplay related to a student without a formal class and a classic holiday song lyric. The cluing is sharp, modern, and provides a quick, satisfying intellectual workout. I’d rate this puzzle a 4 out of 5.
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!