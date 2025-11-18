Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 18, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 18, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Prof’s helpers — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 4 Across: Emmy-winning CNN correspondent Dr. Sanjay ___ — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 6 Across: Ordered room service, say — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: University officials — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 8 Across: Joule fraction — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Pupil with no class? — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 2 Down: “A partridge in ___ tree” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: “Fields of Gold” singer — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Wander about — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 5 Down: Brief response? — Starts with the letter “A”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 18, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Prof’s helpers — TAS

4 Across: Emmy-winning CNN correspondent Dr. Sanjay ___ — GUPTA

6 Across: Ordered room service, say — ATEIN

7 Across: University officials — DEANS

8 Across: Joule fraction — ERG

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Pupil with no class? — TUTEE

2 Down: “A partridge in ___ tree” — APEAR

3 Down: “Fields of Gold” singer — STING

4 Down: Wander about — GAD

5 Down: Brief response? — ANS



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a strong, contemporary, and academic feel. The puzzle cleverly incorporates references to the educational setting (professors’ assistants and officials), alongside a clear nod to a famous Emmy-winning news correspondent. This is balanced by a fun piece of wordplay related to a student without a formal class and a classic holiday song lyric. The cluing is sharp, modern, and provides a quick, satisfying intellectual workout. I’d rate this puzzle a 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!