Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 19, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 19, 2025
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025
Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Goatee locale — Starts with the letter “C”
- 5 Across: Fly an engineless aircraft — Starts with the letter “G”
- 6 Across: “Their Eyes Were Watching God” actress Berry — Starts with the letter “H”
- 7 Across: Over and done with — Starts with the letter “E”
- 8 Across: “Goodness gracious!” — Starts with the letter “E”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Trolley warning — Starts with the letter “C”
- 2 Down: Broom- ___ (comics witch) — Starts with the letter “H”
- 3 Down: Had an “off” day? — Starts with the letter “I”
- 4 Down: Must-haves — Starts with the letter “N”
- 5 Down: Ingredient in some naan recipes — Starts with the letter “G”
Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025
Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 19, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Goatee locale — CHIN
- 5 Across: Fly an engineless aircraft — GLIDE
- 6 Across: “Their Eyes Were Watching God” actress Berry — HALLE
- 7 Across: Over and done with — ENDED
- 8 Across: “Goodness gracious!” — EGADS
Down Answers: ⬇️
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a culturally rich and highly entertaining set of clues. The grid impressively spans modern cinema with an A-list actress, delves into aviation with a specific kind of flight, and touches upon classic comics. The highlight is the inclusion of a staple Indian cooking ingredient, adding wonderful global flavor. With straightforward vocabulary and clear, crisp cluing, this is a smooth and enjoyable solve. I’d rate this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!