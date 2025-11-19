Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 19, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 19, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 19, 2025

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Goatee locale — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 5 Across: Fly an engineless aircraft — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 6 Across: “Their Eyes Were Watching God” actress Berry — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 7 Across: Over and done with — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 8 Across: “Goodness gracious!” — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Trolley warning — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Broom- ___ (comics witch) — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 3 Down: Had an “off” day? — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 4 Down: Must-haves — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 5 Down: Ingredient in some naan recipes — Starts with the letter “G”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 19, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Goatee locale — CHIN

5 Across: Fly an engineless aircraft — GLIDE

6 Across: “Their Eyes Were Watching God” actress Berry — HALLE

7 Across: Over and done with — ENDED

8 Across: “Goodness gracious!” — EGADS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Trolley warning — CLANG

2 Down: Broom- ___ (comics witch) — HILDA

3 Down: Had an “off” day? — IDLED

4 Down: Must-haves — NEEDS

5 Down: Ingredient in some naan recipes — GHEE



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a culturally rich and highly entertaining set of clues. The grid impressively spans modern cinema with an A-list actress, delves into aviation with a specific kind of flight, and touches upon classic comics. The highlight is the inclusion of a staple Indian cooking ingredient, adding wonderful global flavor. With straightforward vocabulary and clear, crisp cluing, this is a smooth and enjoyable solve. I’d rate this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5.

