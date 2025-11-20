Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 20, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 20, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “West Side Story” gang member — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 4 Across: City near Syracuse — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 7 Across: “West Side Story” gang member — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 8 Across: Marisa of “Anger Management” — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 9 Across: Planted, as seed — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: “___ My Imagination” (hit by The Temptations) — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 2 Down: Spirit of a community — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: “I love you,” in Pisa — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 5 Down: Submarine team — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 6 Down: Similar — Starts with the letter “A”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 20, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “West Side Story” gang member — JET

4 Across: City near Syracuse — UTICA

7 Across: “West Side Story” gang member — SHARK

8 Across: Marisa of “Anger Management” — TOMEI

9 Across: Planted, as seed — SOWN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: “___ My Imagination” (hit by The Temptations) — JUST

2 Down: Spirit of a community — ETHOS

3 Down: “I love you,” in Pisa — TIAMO

5 Down: Submarine team — CREW

6 Down: Similar — AKIN



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword brilliantly uses a thematic connection, featuring two key references from a famous musical side-by-side! This clever repetition is balanced by a fun mix of content, including a major Italian film actress, a classic Motown hit, and a common Italian romantic phrase. The geographical and vocabulary clues were straightforward and accessible. This is a themed, quick, and highly satisfying solve. I’d rate this puzzle a 4 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!