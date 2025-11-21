Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 21, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 21, 2025
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Make by hand — Starts with the letter “C”
- 6 Across: Rainforest bird with a curved beak — Starts with the letter “M”
- 7 Across: Tickle pink — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8 Across: Kitchen extension? — Starts with the letter “E”
- 9 Across: Avian abode — Starts with the letter “N”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Nashville awards org. — Starts with the letter “C”
- 2 Down: Asian noodle soup — Starts with the letter “R”
- 3 Down: Keen — Starts with the letter “A”
- 4 Down: Observes Ramadan — Starts with the letter “F”
- 5 Down: Sound from a 9-Across — Starts with the letter “T”
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Make by hand — CRAFT
- 6 Across: Rainforest bird with a curved beak — MACAW
- 7 Across: Tickle pink — AMUSE
- 8 Across: Kitchen extension? — ETTE
- 9 Across: Avian abode — NEST
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a lovely blend of nature, cultural practices, and everyday items. The puzzle is anchored by references to a colorful rainforest bird and a classic Asian noodle dish, adding appealing global flavor. The cleverest clues relate to abbreviations, like the Nashville music awards organization and a witty description of the sound produced by a certain avian abode. With accessible vocabulary and a quick pace, this is a smooth and thoroughly enjoyable solve. I’d rate this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!