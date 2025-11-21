Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 21, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 21, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 21, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Make by hand — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 6 Across: Rainforest bird with a curved beak — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 7 Across: Tickle pink — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Kitchen extension? — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 9 Across: Avian abode — Starts with the letter “N”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Nashville awards org. — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Asian noodle soup — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 3 Down: Keen — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Down: Observes Ramadan — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 5 Down: Sound from a 9-Across — Starts with the letter “T”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 21, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Make by hand — CRAFT

6 Across: Rainforest bird with a curved beak — MACAW

7 Across: Tickle pink — AMUSE

8 Across: Kitchen extension? — ETTE

9 Across: Avian abode — NEST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Nashville awards org. — CMA

2 Down: Asian noodle soup — RAMEN

3 Down: Keen — ACUTE

4 Down: Observes Ramadan — FASTS

5 Down: Sound from a 9-Across — TWEET



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a lovely blend of nature, cultural practices, and everyday items. The puzzle is anchored by references to a colorful rainforest bird and a classic Asian noodle dish, adding appealing global flavor. The cleverest clues relate to abbreviations, like the Nashville music awards organization and a witty description of the sound produced by a certain avian abode. With accessible vocabulary and a quick pace, this is a smooth and thoroughly enjoyable solve. I’d rate this puzzle a 3.5 out of 5.

