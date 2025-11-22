Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 22, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 22, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 22, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Saharan haven — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 6 Across: “Once ___ Time … in Hollywood” (2019 Brad Pitt film) — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 7 Across: Archipelago unit — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: Private transportation fleet? — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 9 Across: CEO’s aide — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Mystical message board — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 2 Down: Areas in basilicas — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Bottoms of loafers — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Fumbling and bumbling — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 5 Down: Pre-college exams — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 22, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 22, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Saharan haven — OASIS

6 Across: “Once ___ Time … in Hollywood” (2019 Brad Pitt film) — UPONA

7 Across: Archipelago unit — ISLET

8 Across: Private transportation fleet? — JEEPS

9 Across: CEO’s aide — ASST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Mystical message board — OUIJA

2 Down: Areas in basilicas — APSES

3 Down: Bottoms of loafers — SOLES

4 Down: Fumbling and bumbling — INEPT

5 Down: Pre-college exams — SATS



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a fantastic and diverse range of clues, blending cinema, geography, and general knowledge. The puzzle impressively spans from a recent acclaimed Hollywood film and a classic desert feature to architectural terms and private transportation. The inclusion of a famous spiritual message board and common pre-college exams adds extra intellectual flair. With clean, current cluing, this is a smooth and thoroughly engaging solve. I’d rate this puzzle a 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

