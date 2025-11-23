Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 23, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 23, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 23, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Spanx product — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 4 Across: Challah unit — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 5 Across: Goat antelope, for one — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 7 Across: “Liar Liar” actress Cheri — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 8 Across: Destroy a paper trail, say — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Cozy diner seating — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 2 Down: Dance party enthusiast — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 3 Down: Spouting flames — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Down: Wall St. deals — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 6 Down: “What ___ I tell you???” — Starts with the letter “D”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 23, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 23, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Spanx product — BRA

4 Across: Challah unit — LOAF

5 Across: Goat antelope, for one — BOVID

7 Across: “Liar Liar” actress Cheri — OTERI

8 Across: Destroy a paper trail, say — SHRED

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Cozy diner seating — BOOTH

2 Down: Dance party enthusiast — RAVER

3 Down: Spouting flames — AFIRE

4 Down: Wall St. deals — LBOS

6 Down: “What ___ I tell you???” — DID



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture trivia (the actress and the Spanx product) and straightforward vocabulary (the diner seating and the action of destroying a paper trail). The clues involving the antelope and the Challah unit add fun variety. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth, quick, and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

