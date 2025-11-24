Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 24, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 24, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 24, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Carne ___ (burrito filling choice) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 6 Across: Deck that includes “The Hermit” — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Across: Translation challenge — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: “Not true!” — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 9 Across: Hardy title character — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Not true? — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 2 Down: ___ Hawkins Day — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 3 Down: Diva’s repertoire — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Down: Places for holiday wreaths — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 5 Down: $ dispenser — Starts with the letter “A”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 24, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Carne ___ (burrito filling choice) — ASADA

6 Across: Deck that includes “The Hermit” — TAROT

7 Across: Translation challenge — IDIOM

8 Across: “Not true!” — LIAR

9 Across: Hardy title character — TESS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Not true? — ATILT

2 Down: ___ Hawkins Day — SADIE

3 Down: Diva’s repertoire — ARIAS

4 Down: Places for holiday wreaths — DOORS

5 Down: $ dispenser — ATM



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a sharp, modern, and culturally rich solving experience. The puzzle successfully blends international cuisine (a popular burrito filling) with a strong reference to mystical arts and classic literature. The cluing features an impressive piece of wordplay with a direct clue versus an answer related to the word’s form. This is balanced by references to classic music and holiday decor. With a great variety of topics, this is a concise and highly satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!