Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 25, 2025
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 25, 2025
Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Breathtaking body parts? — Starts with the letter “L”
- 6 Across: Broadcast booth sign — Starts with the letter “O”
- 7 Across: Pioneering video game producer — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8 Across: Salt, in chem lab — Starts with the letter “N”
- 9 Across: Family docs — Starts with the letter “G”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Credit union offering — Starts with the letter “L”
- 2 Down: Remove ID from, on Facebook — Starts with the letter “U”
- 3 Down: Civil rights org. since 1909 — Starts with the letter “N”
- 4 Down: Cyndi Lauper’s “___ Just Want to Have Fun” — Starts with the letter “G”
- 5 Down: ___ Lanka (Colombo’s country) — Starts with the letter “S”
Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025
Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 25, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Breathtaking body parts? — LUNGS
- 6 Across: Broadcast booth sign — ONAIR
- 7 Across: Pioneering video game producer — ATARI
- 8 Across: Salt, in chem lab — NACL
- 9 Across: Family docs — GPS
Down Answers: ⬇️
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a superb mix of science, pop culture, and organizational history. The puzzle impresses with a clever piece of cluing for an essential body part, balanced by strong references to a pioneering video game company and a famous 80s pop anthem. Furthermore, the inclusion of a major civil rights organization and basic chemistry formulas makes for a diverse and intellectually stimulating solve. The cluing is sharp and highly accessible. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:
- NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post/LA Times Crossword Hints and Answers
- USA Today Crossword Hints and Answers
- Boston Globe Mini Crossword Hints and Answers
- Washington Post Mini Meta Crossword
- The New Yorker Mini Crossword Answers
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!