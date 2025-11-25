Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 25, 2025

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Breathtaking body parts? — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 6 Across: Broadcast booth sign — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 7 Across: Pioneering video game producer — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Salt, in chem lab — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 9 Across: Family docs — Starts with the letter “G”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Credit union offering — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 2 Down: Remove ID from, on Facebook — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 3 Down: Civil rights org. since 1909 — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 4 Down: Cyndi Lauper’s “___ Just Want to Have Fun” — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 5 Down: ___ Lanka (Colombo’s country) — Starts with the letter “S”

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Breathtaking body parts? — LUNGS

6 Across: Broadcast booth sign — ONAIR

7 Across: Pioneering video game producer — ATARI

8 Across: Salt, in chem lab — NACL

9 Across: Family docs — GPS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Credit union offering — LOAN

2 Down: Remove ID from, on Facebook — UNTAG

3 Down: Civil rights org. since 1909 — NAACP

4 Down: Cyndi Lauper’s “___ Just Want to Have Fun” — GIRLS

5 Down: ___ Lanka (Colombo’s country) — SRI



Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a superb mix of science, pop culture, and organizational history. The puzzle impresses with a clever piece of cluing for an essential body part, balanced by strong references to a pioneering video game company and a famous 80s pop anthem. Furthermore, the inclusion of a major civil rights organization and basic chemistry formulas makes for a diverse and intellectually stimulating solve. The cluing is sharp and highly accessible. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

