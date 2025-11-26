Home » Puzzles » Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

by Abeer Chawake
The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 26, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 26, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Cheese from Holland – Starts with “E
  • 5 Across: Actress Mensah who plays the White House Chief of Staff on “The Diplomat” – Starts with “N
  • 6 Across: Certain Greenlander – Starts with “I
  • 7 Across: Pound fraction – Starts with “O
  • 8 Across: Evenings, in ads – Starts with “N

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: “Ho-hum” feeling – Starts with “E
  • 2 Down: Unnerve – Starts with “D
  • 3 Down: “Have ___ day!” – Starts with “A
  • 4 Down: Aussie buddies – Starts with “M
  • 6 Down: Physics particle – Starts with “I

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 26, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Cheese from Holland – EDAM
  • 5 Across: Actress Mensah who plays the White House Chief of Staff on “The Diplomat” – NANA
  • 6 Across: Certain Greenlander – INUIT
  • 7 Across: Pound fraction – OUNCE
  • 8 Across: Evenings, in ads – NITES

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: “Ho-hum” feeling — ENNUI
  • 2 Down: Unnerve — DAUNT
  • 3 Down: “Have ___ day!” — ANICE
  • 4 Down: Aussie buddies — MATES
  • 6 Down: Physics particle — ION

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

The LA Times Meta Mini today had a tight, punchy vibe that worked really well for its size. The grid was clean, the fill was smooth, and the meta angle added a little extra spark without feeling overbuilt. Even with the compact layout, the clues stayed sharp and fun, giving the whole puzzle a nice balance of quick hits and subtle connections. Overall, it delivered a smart, satisfying mini with just the right touch of cleverness. I would rate it a solid 3 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

