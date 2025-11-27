Home » Puzzles » Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 27, 2025

Today's LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 27, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: “Enjoy the feast!” – Starts with “E
  • 4 Across: Backpack part – Starts with “S
  • 6 Across: Cranberry ___ (traditional Thanksgiving fare) – Starts with “S
  • 7 Across: Its capital is Lhasa – Starts with “T
  • 8 Across: Blind spots? – Starts with “S

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Web biz – Starts with “E
  • 2 Down: Vacation isle near Venezuela – Starts with “A
  • 3 Down: “Be silent” score marking – Starts with “T
  • 4 Down: Air France fleet, once – Starts with “S
  • 5 Down: Furry family members – Starts with “P

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 27, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: “Enjoy the feast!” – EAT
  • 4 Across: Backpack part – STRAP
  • 6 Across: Cranberry ___ (traditional Thanksgiving fare) – SAUCE
  • 7 Across: Its capital is Lhasa – TIBET
  • 8 Across: Blind spots? – SLATS

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Web biz – ETAIL
  • 2 Down: Vacation isle near Venezuela – ARUBA
  • 3 Down: “Be silent” score marking – TACET
  • 4 Down: Air France fleet, once – SSTS
  • 5 Down: Furry family members – PETS

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword is wonderfully themed and current, perfectly echoing the holiday season with a direct reference to traditional Thanksgiving fare. The puzzle balances this topical clue with international geography (a famous Asian region and a Caribbean island) and specific cultural references (a score marking and a historical aircraft fleet). The cluing is sharp and highly relevant, offering a quick and satisfying solve that fits perfectly into a relaxed day. I would rate it a solid 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

“Warming Up Some Leftovers” Today’s USA TODAY Crossword Answers: November...

“THEIR THANKSGIVING DINNER…” Today’s Jumble Answers (November 27, 2025)

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1408 (November 27, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – November 27, 2025

“Enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers:...

“Praise for animating Kate…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer,...

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (November 27, 2025)

Today’s Hurdle #1426 Answer – November 27, 2025

Brilliant success – Crossword Clue Answers

Physically fit – Crossword Clue Answers