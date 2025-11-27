Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 27, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 27, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “Enjoy the feast!” – Starts with “ E “

“Enjoy the feast!” – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: Backpack part – Starts with “ S “

Backpack part – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Cranberry ___ (traditional Thanksgiving fare) – Starts with “ S “

Cranberry ___ (traditional Thanksgiving fare) – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Its capital is Lhasa – Starts with “ T “

Its capital is Lhasa – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Blind spots? – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Web biz – Starts with “ E “

Web biz – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Vacation isle near Venezuela – Starts with “ A “

Vacation isle near Venezuela – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: “Be silent” score marking – Starts with “ T “

“Be silent” score marking – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Air France fleet, once – Starts with “ S “

Air France fleet, once – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Furry family members – Starts with “P“

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 27, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Enjoy the feast!” – EAT

“Enjoy the feast!” – 4 Across: Backpack part – STRAP

Backpack part – 6 Across: Cranberry ___ (traditional Thanksgiving fare) – SAUCE

Cranberry ___ (traditional Thanksgiving fare) – 7 Across: Its capital is Lhasa – TIBET

Its capital is Lhasa – 8 Across: Blind spots? – SLATS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Web biz – ETAIL

Web biz – 2 Down: Vacation isle near Venezuela – ARUBA

Vacation isle near Venezuela – 3 Down: “Be silent” score marking – TACET

“Be silent” score marking – 4 Down: Air France fleet, once – SSTS

Air France fleet, once – 5 Down: Furry family members – PETS

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword is wonderfully themed and current, perfectly echoing the holiday season with a direct reference to traditional Thanksgiving fare. The puzzle balances this topical clue with international geography (a famous Asian region and a Caribbean island) and specific cultural references (a score marking and a historical aircraft fleet). The cluing is sharp and highly relevant, offering a quick and satisfying solve that fits perfectly into a relaxed day. I would rate it a solid 4 out of 5.

