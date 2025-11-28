Home » Puzzles » Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025

If you're stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we've got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today's LA Times Mini Crossword for November 28, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 28, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: CIA employee – Starts with “A
  • 4 Across: Befuddle – Starts with “A
  • 6 Across: Road worker with concrete plans? – Starts with “P
  • 7 Across: Rabbit’s habitat – Starts with “B
  • 8 Across: 2014 film by Ava DuVernay – Starts with “S

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Pain relief choice – Starts with “A
  • 2 Down: Shine brightly – Starts with “G
  • 3 Down: Earth, in sci-fi lingo – Starts with “T
  • 4 Down: LAPD alerts – Starts with “A
  • 5 Down: “How ___ you!” – Starts with “D

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 28, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: CIA employee – AGT
  • 4 Across: Befuddle – ADDLE
  • 6 Across: Road worker with concrete plans? – PAVER
  • 7 Across: Rabbit’s habitat – BRIAR
  • 8 Across: 2014 film by Ava DuVernay – SELMA

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Pain relief choice – ADVIL
  • 2 Down: Shine brightly – GLEAM
  • 3 Down: Earth, in sci-fi lingo – TERRA
  • 4 Down: LAPD alerts – APBS
  • 5 Down: “How ___ you!” – DARE

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a sharp, modern mix of cinema, classic vocabulary, and witty wordplay. The puzzle features a strong recent film reference alongside a classic children’s tale habitat. The highlight is a superb piece of wordplay for an answer describing a certain type of road worker. This is balanced by common abbreviations for law enforcement and medical remedies. Overall, the cluing is current, clean, and makes for an engaging, fast solve. I would rate it a solid 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!

  • The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
  • The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
  • Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
  • Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
  • Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!

