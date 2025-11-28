Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 28, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 28, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: CIA employee – Starts with “ A “

CIA employee – Starts with “ “ 4 Across: Befuddle – Starts with “ A “

Befuddle – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Road worker with concrete plans? – Starts with “ P “

Road worker with concrete plans? – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Rabbit’s habitat – Starts with “ B “

Rabbit’s habitat – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: 2014 film by Ava DuVernay – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Pain relief choice – Starts with “ A “

Pain relief choice – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Shine brightly – Starts with “ G “

Shine brightly – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Earth, in sci-fi lingo – Starts with “ T “

Earth, in sci-fi lingo – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: LAPD alerts – Starts with “ A “

LAPD alerts – Starts with “ “ 5 Down: “How ___ you!” – Starts with “D“

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 28, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: CIA employee – AGT

CIA employee – 4 Across: Befuddle – ADDLE

Befuddle – 6 Across: Road worker with concrete plans? – PAVER

Road worker with concrete plans? – 7 Across: Rabbit’s habitat – BRIAR

Rabbit’s habitat – 8 Across: 2014 film by Ava DuVernay – SELMA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Pain relief choice – ADVIL

Pain relief choice – 2 Down: Shine brightly – GLEAM

Shine brightly – 3 Down: Earth, in sci-fi lingo – TERRA

Earth, in sci-fi lingo – 4 Down: LAPD alerts – APBS

LAPD alerts – 5 Down: “How ___ you!” – DARE

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a sharp, modern mix of cinema, classic vocabulary, and witty wordplay. The puzzle features a strong recent film reference alongside a classic children’s tale habitat. The highlight is a superb piece of wordplay for an answer describing a certain type of road worker. This is balanced by common abbreviations for law enforcement and medical remedies. Overall, the cluing is current, clean, and makes for an engaging, fast solve. I would rate it a solid 4.5 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!