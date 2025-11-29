Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 29, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 29, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 29, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: A language of Pakistan – Starts with “ U “

A language of Pakistan – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Fat in some pie crust recipes – Starts with “ L “

Fat in some pie crust recipes – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Show-stopping commercials? – Starts with “ T “

Show-stopping commercials? – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Allude – Starts with “ R “

Allude – Starts with “ “ 9 Across: Bone cavities – Starts with “A“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Prefix meaning “extreme” – Starts with “ U “

Prefix meaning “extreme” – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: Poe’s bird – Starts with “ R “

Poe’s bird – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Annual NBA event – Starts with “ D “

Annual NBA event – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Raw milk provider – Starts with “ U “

Raw milk provider – Starts with “ “ 7 Down: Mrs. in Mexico – Starts with “S“

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 29, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: A language of Pakistan – URDU

A language of Pakistan – 5 Across: Fat in some pie crust recipes – LARD

Fat in some pie crust recipes – 6 Across: Show-stopping commercials? – TVADS

Show-stopping commercials? – 8 Across: Allude – REFER

Allude – 9 Across: Bone cavities – ANTRA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Prefix meaning “extreme” – ULTRA

Prefix meaning “extreme” – 2 Down: Poe’s bird – RAVEN

Poe’s bird – 3 Down: Annual NBA event – DRAFT

Annual NBA event – 4 Down: Raw milk provider – UDDER

Raw milk provider – 7 Down: Mrs. in Mexico – SRA

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a superb mix of international culture, classic literature, and contemporary sports and media. The puzzle seamlessly weaves together a major language of Pakistan and the setting for a famous Edgar Allan Poe poem. This is balanced by modern references to annual NBA events and a clever clue about commercials. With a mix of accessible science (bone cavities) and foreign titles, the cluing is highly engaging and provides a well-rounded, quick solve. I would rate it a solid 4 out of 5.

