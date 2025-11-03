Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 3, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 3, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 3, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Umami-rich soybean paste — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 5 Across: Out in front — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: “Explain that, please” — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 8 Across: Tools for duels — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 9 Across: Cincinnati team — Starts with the letter “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: HBO’s “Real Time with Bill ___” — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 2 Down: “If only!” — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 3 Down: Did a darn-good job? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Fertile desert areas — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 6 Down: Uno + uno — Starts with the letter “D”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 3, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 3, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Umami-rich soybean paste — MISO

5 Across: Out in front — AHEAD

7 Across: “Explain that, please” — HOWSO

8 Across: Tools for duels — EPEES

9 Across: Cincinnati team — REDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: HBO’s “Real Time with Bill ___” — MAHER

2 Down: “If only!” — IHOPE

3 Down: Did a darn-good job? — SEWED

4 Down: Fertile desert areas — OASES

6 Down: Uno + uno — DOS



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offered a fantastic mix of cultural knowledge and classic crossword fun. The puzzle felt worldly, touching upon international cuisine and common foreign terms, balanced perfectly by clues referencing contemporary talk shows and major league sports. There was a clever moment of wordplay with a hidden past-tense verb, but overall, the cluing was direct and sharp. This made for a smooth, highly satisfying solve that felt challenging without ever being frustrating. A solid 3.5 out of 5 difficulty rating!

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

