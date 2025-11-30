Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 30, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 30, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 30, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “La Dolce ___” – Starts with “ V “

“La Dolce ___” – Starts with “ “ 5 Across: Less dated – Starts with “ N “

Less dated – Starts with “ “ 6 Across: Strip of weaponry – Starts with “ U “

Strip of weaponry – Starts with “ “ 7 Across: Bad ___ (Puerto Rican rapper with the hit song “Mónaco”) – Starts with “ B “

Bad ___ (Puerto Rican rapper with the hit song “Mónaco”) – Starts with “ “ 8 Across: Broadway show backdrops – Starts with “S“

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Trial location – Starts with “ V “

Trial location – Starts with “ “ 2 Down: “Gimme!” – Starts with “ I “

“Gimme!” – Starts with “ “ 3 Down: Arctic seabirds – Starts with “ T “

Arctic seabirds – Starts with “ “ 4 Down: Major employer?– Starts with “ A “

Major employer?– Starts with “ “ 5 Down: Short pencils – Starts with “N“

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 30, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 30, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “La Dolce ___” – VITA

“La Dolce ___” – 5 Across: Less dated – NEWER

Less dated – 6 Across: Strip of weaponry – UNARM

Strip of weaponry – 7 Across: Bad ___ (Puerto Rican rapper with the hit song “Mónaco”) – BUNNY

Bad ___ (Puerto Rican rapper with the hit song “Mónaco”) – 8 Across: Broadway show backdrops – SETS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Trial location – VENUE

Trial location – 2 Down: “Gimme!” – IWANT

“Gimme!” – 3 Down: Arctic seabirds – TERNS

Arctic seabirds – 4 Down: Major employer?– ARMY

Major employer?– 5 Down: Short pencils – NUBS

What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offers a fantastic and timely mix of international culture, popular music, and classic cinema. The puzzle successfully blends a reference to a legendary Italian film and the name of a globally famous Puerto Rican rapper, highlighting the grid’s contemporary feel. This is balanced by references to military employment and common trial procedure. The cluing is clean, current, and delivers a quick, satisfying solve. I would rate it a solid 4.5 out of 5.

