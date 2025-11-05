Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 5, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 5, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 5, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Sweet Spanish dessert — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 5 Across: Edmonton athlete — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 7 Across: “That’s ___” (“Moonstruck” song) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Praises highly — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 9 Across: “Spring ahead” hrs. — Starts with the letter “D”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Baby horse — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 2 Down: City in Ohio or Peru — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 3 Down: So all can hear — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Down: “Revenge of the ___” — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 6 Down: Sit out the game — Starts with the letter “R”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 5, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 5, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Sweet Spanish dessert — FLAN

5 Across: Edmonton athlete — OILER

7 Across: “That’s ___” (“Moonstruck” song) — AMORE

8 Across: Praises highly — LAUDS

9 Across: “Spring ahead” hrs. — DST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Baby horse — FOAL

2 Down: City in Ohio or Peru — LIMA

3 Down: So all can hear — ALOUD

4 Down: “Revenge of the ___” — NERDS

6 Down: Sit out the game — REST



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offered a delicious and highly entertaining set of clues, hitting a perfect blend of high and low culture. The puzzle was rich with themes, featuring both a sweet international dessert and a popular North American sports franchise. It also tapped into classic cinema with two separate references, one to a beloved comedy and another to an iconic movie song title. With straightforward vocabulary and clear geographic references, the puzzle was engaging without relying on trickery. It was a smooth, fun, and very accessible solve, landing the difficulty at a comfortable 3 out of 5.

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

