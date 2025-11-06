Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 6, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 6, 2025

Today's LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 6, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Blubber — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Across: Blubber — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 5 Across: Grinding tooth — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 6 Across: “La ___ Vita” — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 7 Across: Casino moneymakers — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Yo-Yo Ma’s instrument — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Giggle at a joke, say — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 3 Down: Belgian battle site of WWI — Starts with the letter “ Y ”

” 4 Down: Sweater material — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 5 Down: Rx writers — Starts with the letter “M”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today's LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 6, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 6, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Blubber — CRY

4 Across: Blubber — WEEP

5 Across: Grinding tooth — MOLAR

6 Across: “La ___ Vita” — DOLCE

7 Across: Casino moneymakers — SLOTS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Yo-Yo Ma’s instrument — CELLO

2 Down: Giggle at a joke, say — REACT

3 Down: Belgian battle site of WWI — YPRES

4 Down: Sweater material — WOOL

5 Down: Rx writers — MDS



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

The LA Times Mini for today offered a brilliantly clever twist, using a single clue to point to two distinct answers, a rare and delightful design trick! The rest of the grid maintains high quality, covering ground from WWI history and musical instruments to everyday language and medical abbreviations. It’s a quick, sharp solve that provides maximum fun for minimum effort. Highly recommended for a morning brain stretch. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

