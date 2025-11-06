Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 6, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 6, 2025
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 6, 2025
Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Blubber — Starts with the letter “C”
- 4 Across: Blubber — Starts with the letter “W”
- 5 Across: Grinding tooth — Starts with the letter “M”
- 6 Across: “La ___ Vita” — Starts with the letter “D”
- 7 Across: Casino moneymakers — Starts with the letter “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Yo-Yo Ma’s instrument — Starts with the letter “C”
- 2 Down: Giggle at a joke, say — Starts with the letter “R”
- 3 Down: Belgian battle site of WWI — Starts with the letter “Y”
- 4 Down: Sweater material — Starts with the letter “W”
- 5 Down: Rx writers — Starts with the letter “M”
Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!
Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 6, 2025
Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 6, 2025.
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Blubber — CRY
- 4 Across: Blubber — WEEP
- 5 Across: Grinding tooth — MOLAR
- 6 Across: “La ___ Vita” — DOLCE
- 7 Across: Casino moneymakers — SLOTS
Down Answers: ⬇️
What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?
The LA Times Mini for today offered a brilliantly clever twist, using a single clue to point to two distinct answers, a rare and delightful design trick! The rest of the grid maintains high quality, covering ground from WWI history and musical instruments to everyday language and medical abbreviations. It’s a quick, sharp solve that provides maximum fun for minimum effort. Highly recommended for a morning brain stretch. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.
How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword
Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!
- The Goal: The mission is to fill every square in the small grid with a letter to form words that correctly match both the “Across” and “Down” clues.
- The Clues: You get two lists: “Across” clues correspond to the horizontal words you need to enter, and “Down” clues correspond to the vertical words.
- Word Length: The dimensions of the grid squares tell you exactly how many letters each answer must have.
- Intersections: The key to any crossword is the intersections! A letter that completes an “Across” word must also be the correct starting, middle, or ending letter of an intersecting “Down” word, and vice versa.
- Daily Refresh: A brand new, bite-sized LA Times Mini Crossword is published every 24 hours, giving you a fresh challenge every day!