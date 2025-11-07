Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 7, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 7, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 7, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Disney deer — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 6 Across: Home for a giant squid — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 7 Across: Sidewalk artist’s medium — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 8 Across: Directs a square dance — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 9 Across: UFO navigators — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Italian bowling game — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 2 Down: “Let’s have ___” (“We should talk”) — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Courses taken by foodies? — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 4 Down: Matzo ___ soup — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 5 Down: Calligraphy supplies — Starts with the letter “I”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 7, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 7, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Disney deer — BAMBI

6 Across: Home for a giant squid — OCEAN

7 Across: Sidewalk artist’s medium — CHALK

8 Across: Directs a square dance — CALLS

9 Across: UFO navigators — ETS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Italian bowling game — BOCCE

2 Down: “Let’s have ___” (“We should talk”) — ACHAT

3 Down: Courses taken by foodies? — MEALS

4 Down: Matzo ___ soup — BALL

5 Down: Calligraphy supplies — INKS



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offered a magical mix of childhood nostalgia, international flair, and creative wordplay. The puzzle spanned a delightful range of themes, from a beloved Disney character and classic Italian games to the simple tools of a sidewalk artist and clever clues about dining. The wordplay for the two-word phrase hinting at a conversation was particularly sharp. I’d rate this a 4.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!