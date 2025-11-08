Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers: November 8, 2025

The LA Times Mini Crossword is a brilliant, bite-sized puzzle for a satisfying workout of your brain. It is a perfect blend of short and challenging so that you can take this challenge anywhere, anytime. If you’re stuck on a tricky clue, double-checking your last answer, or just looking to jump straight to the solutions, we’ve got you covered! Here are the clues and answers for today’s LA Times Mini Crossword for November 8, 2025

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Clues for November 8, 2025

Time to test your knowledge! Here are the clues from today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “The ___ and the Ecstasy” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 5 Across: Muslim mystic — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Hot spot at a resort hotel — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 8 Across: Sports bar fixture — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 9 Across: Aviation prefix — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Celeb’s helper — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 2 Down: Cuban pastry filling — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 3 Down: Practical — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: San Francisco NFLer — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 7 Down: From ___ Z — Starts with the letter “A”

Got all your guesses in? Scroll down to reveal the answers!

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword Answers for November 8, 2025

Here are all the answers for today LA Times Mini Crossword for November 8, 2025.

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “The ___ and the Ecstasy” — AGONY

5 Across: Muslim mystic — SUFI

6 Across: Hot spot at a resort hotel — SAUNA

8 Across: Sports bar fixture — TVSET

9 Across: Aviation prefix — AERO

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Celeb’s helper — ASST

2 Down: Cuban pastry filling — GUAVA

3 Down: Practical — OFUSE

4 Down: San Francisco NFLer — NINER

7 Down: From ___ Z — ATO



What did you think of today’s LA Times Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to nail all the answers?

Today’s LA Times Mini Crossword offered a robust and satisfying mix of classic references and modern trivia. The puzzle deftly covered a range of subjects, from famous literature and world religion to the relaxing amenities of a resort and the fixtures of a sports bar. The inclusion of a unique Cuban pastry ingredient and a simple two-letter phrase helped balance the grid perfectly. A solid, engaging, and highly accessible solve with clear cluing throughout. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other Crossword puzzles below:

How to Play the LA Times Mini Crossword

Playing the LA Times Mini Crossword is simple, fast, and fun!