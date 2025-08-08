Today’s LoLdle Answers #1128 (August 8, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest LoLdle (#1128) answers for August 8, 2025.

LoLdle Answers for the 1128th Edition (August 8, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Cassiopeia

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Kha’Zix

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Lucian; Bonus: Passive (Lightslinger)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Cho’Gath

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Senna; Bonus: Lunar Eclipse Senna

Today’s Loldle offered a solid mix of difficulties. The quote and ability puzzles were likely quick solves, featuring iconic jungle and bot lane champions. In contrast, the classic champion was a fun throwback that required a moment of thought.The emoji puzzle was a creative highlight, and the splash art provided a great challenge by testing knowledge of a specific skin for a popular support. Overall, a very enjoyable set of puzzles.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1127)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1127) Classic: Renata

Renata Quote : Aphelios

: Aphelios Ability: Briar, Bonus: E

Briar, E Emoji : Kassadin

: Kassadin Splash Art: Anivia; Bonus: Festival Queen Anivia

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes:

Classic : Starting with the Classic one, it requires you to guess a League of Legends champion. Just enter the name of any champion to start the game. It will show you the stats such as gender, position, species, resource, range type, region, and release year. You need to guess a champion that meets all the criteria. There are different color indicators ranging from green to red to help guide you through. Green means correct, yellow means partial, while red means incorrect. You also get arrows on each stat indicating whether the stat is higher or lower than your guess.

: Starting with the Classic one, it requires you to guess a League of Legends champion. Just enter the name of any champion to start the game. It will show you the stats such as gender, position, species, resource, range type, region, and release year. You need to guess a champion that meets all the criteria. There are different color indicators ranging from green to red to help guide you through. Green means correct, yellow means partial, while red means incorrect. You also get arrows on each stat indicating whether the stat is higher or lower than your guess. Quote : The quote is much easier than the Classic mode. There’s a quote at the top, and you need to guess which champion said the sentence during a game. Just like the Classic mode, red here means incorrect, while green means correct. You need to guess the correct answer in the least number of tries.

: The quote is much easier than the Classic mode. There’s a quote at the top, and you need to guess which champion said the sentence during a game. Just like the Classic mode, red here means incorrect, while green means correct. You need to guess the correct answer in the least number of tries. Ability: The ability mode shows you a photo of the ability, and you need to guess whose ability it is. A clue is revealed after 5 tries, giving you the name of the ability.

The ability mode shows you a photo of the ability, and you need to guess whose ability it is. A clue is revealed after 5 tries, giving you the name of the ability. Emoji : The emoji mode shows you a list of emojis. Each try unlocks the next emoji in the list. You need to guess the champion in the least amount of emojis, and once you win, it will reveal all the emojis for the champion.

: The emoji mode shows you a list of emojis. Each try unlocks the next emoji in the list. You need to guess the champion in the least amount of emojis, and once you win, it will reveal all the emojis for the champion. Splash: This is perhaps the most difficult game mode in LoLdle. A small portion of a champion’s splash art is shown, and you need to guess it correctly. This splash art features only one champion, so you need to keep that in mind. Furthermore, it can be a portion of the original champion or simply a skin of that particular champion. Each incorrect guess reveals a zoomed-out portion of the artwork. Once you guess it correctly, the entire splash art will be visible.

That’s it. Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that winning streak!