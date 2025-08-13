Today’s LoLdle Answers #1133 (August 13, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest LoLdle (#1133) answers for August 13, 2025.

LoLdle Answers for the 1133rd Edition (August 13, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Anivia

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Jhin

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Evelynn; Bonus: R (Last Caress)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Akshan

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Sona; Bonus: Muse Sona

Today’s Loldle was a well-balanced set with a great mix of eras. While the quote, ability, and classic puzzles were fairly accessible, the standout was the splash art’s deep cut. Using a truly ancient skin for the master musician provided a fantastic challenge that rewarded veteran players, perfectly capping off a clever emoji puzzle for the swinging sentinel.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1132)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1132) Classic: Sejuani

Sejuani Quote : Fiora

: Fiora Ability : Tristana; Bonus :: W (Rocket Jump)

: Tristana; :: W (Rocket Jump) Emoji : Taliyah

: Taliyah Splash Art: Graves; Bonus: Jailbreak Graves

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: