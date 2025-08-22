“Like wildfire” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1142 (August 22, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest LoLdle (#1142) for August 22, 2025.

Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1142nd Edition (August 22, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1142nd Edition:

Classic Hint: Formless Blade (Ability)

Formless Blade (Ability) Quote Hint: “Like wildfire”

“Like wildfire” Ability Hint: Gatling Gun

Gatling Gun Emoji Hint: 🪆🔪🔙🤡

🪆🔪🔙🤡 Splash Hint: This Demacian revolutionary uses the very chains that once imprisoned him as his weapons, and can even steal his enemies’ ultimate abilities.

“Like wildfire” LoLdle Answers for the 1142nd Edition (August 22, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Nilah

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Brand

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Corki; Bonus: E (Gatling Gun)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Shaco

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Sylas; Bonus: Lunar Wraith Sylas

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1141)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1141) Classic: Skarner

Skarner Quote : Qiyana

: Qiyana Ability : Azir; Bonus : W (Arise!)

: Azir; : W (Arise!) Emoji : Yone

: Yone Splash Art: Milio; Bonus: Faerie Court Milio

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: