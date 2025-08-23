“Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!”:  Today’s LoLdle Answers #1143 (August 23, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest LoLdle (#1143) for August 23, 2025.

Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1143rd Edition (August 23, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1143rd Edition:

Classic Hint: Prophet of an Elder God(Ability)

Prophet of an Elder God(Ability) Quote Hint: “Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!”

“Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!” Ability Hint: Poison Trail

Poison Trail Emoji Hint: 🐑🐺🏹💀

🐑🐺🏹💀 Splash Hint: This Demacian revolutionary uses the very chains that once imprisoned him as his weapons, and can even steal his enemies’ ultimate abilities.

“Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!” LoLdle Answers for the 1143rd Edition (August 23, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Illaoi

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Tristana

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Singed; Bonus: Q (Poison Trail)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Kindred

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Vi; Bonus: Default Vi

Today’s Loldle was a fantastic mix with a truly standout puzzle. The iconic poison trail from the Mad Chemist and the default splash art for the Piltover Enforcer provided a very accessible start to the day. While the classic puzzle for the Kraken Priestess and the quote from the yordle gunner were solid medium-level tests, the absolute star of the show was the emoji puzzle. The challenge of representing the dual-natured Eternal Hunters was brilliantly executed, making it one of the most memorable and clever puzzles in a while.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1142)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1142) Classic: Nilah

Nilah Quote : Brand

: Brand Ability : Corki; Bonus : E (Gatling Gun)

: Corki; : E (Gatling Gun) Emoji : Shaco

: Shaco Splash Art: Sylas; Bonus: Lunar Wraith Sylas

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: