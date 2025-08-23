“Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!”:  Today’s LoLdle Answers #1143 (August 23, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest LoLdle (#1143) for August 23, 2025.
Table of Contents
Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1143rd Edition (August 23, 2025)
In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1143rd Edition:
- Classic Hint: Prophet of an Elder God(Ability)
- Quote Hint: “Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!”
- Ability Hint: Poison Trail
- Emoji Hint: 🐑🐺🏹💀
- Splash Hint: This Demacian revolutionary uses the very chains that once imprisoned him as his weapons, and can even steal his enemies’ ultimate abilities.
“Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!” LoLdle Answers for the 1143rd Edition (August 23, 2025)
Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:
Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer:
Illaoi
Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer:
Tristana
Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer
Ability: Singed; Bonus: Q (Poison Trail)
Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer:
Kindred
Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer:
Splash Art: Vi; Bonus: Default Vi
Today’s Loldle was a fantastic mix with a truly standout puzzle. The iconic poison trail from the Mad Chemist and the default splash art for the Piltover Enforcer provided a very accessible start to the day. While the classic puzzle for the Kraken Priestess and the quote from the yordle gunner were solid medium-level tests, the absolute star of the show was the emoji puzzle. The challenge of representing the dual-natured Eternal Hunters was brilliantly executed, making it one of the most memorable and clever puzzles in a while.
Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1142)
Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1142)
- Classic: Nilah
- Quote: Brand
- Ability: Corki; Bonus: E (Gatling Gun)
- Emoji: Shaco
- Splash Art: Sylas; Bonus: Lunar Wraith Sylas
How to Play
Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.
Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes:
- Classic: Starting with the Classic one, it requires you to guess a League of Legends champion. Just enter the name of any champion to start the game. It will show you the stats such as gender, position, species, resource, range type, region, and release year. You need to guess a champion that meets all the criteria. There are different color indicators ranging from green to red to help guide you through. Green means correct, yellow means partial, while red means incorrect. You also get arrows on each stat indicating whether the stat is higher or lower than your guess.
- Quote: The quote is much easier than the Classic mode. There’s a quote at the top, and you need to guess which champion said the sentence during a game. Just like the Classic mode, red here means incorrect, while green means correct. You need to guess the correct answer in the least number of tries.
- Ability: The ability mode shows you a photo of the ability, and you need to guess whose ability it is. A clue is revealed after 5 tries, giving you the name of the ability.
- Emoji: The emoji mode shows you a list of emojis. Each try unlocks the next emoji in the list. You need to guess the champion in the least amount of emojis, and once you win, it will reveal all the emojis for the champion.
- Splash: This is perhaps the most difficult game mode in LoLdle. A small portion of a champion’s splash art is shown, and you need to guess it correctly. This splash art features only one champion, so you need to keep that in mind. Furthermore, it can be a portion of the original champion or simply a skin of that particular champion. Each incorrect guess reveals a zoomed-out portion of the artwork. Once you guess it correctly, the entire splash art will be visible.
- 1That’s it. Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that winning streak!