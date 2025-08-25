“Fully charged” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1145 (August 25, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest LoLdle (#1145) for August 25, 2025.

“Fully charged” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1145th Edition (August 25, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1145th Edition:

Classic Hint: Solar Flare (Ability)

Solar Flare (Ability) Quote Hint: “Fully charged”

“Fully charged” Ability Hint: Nether Blade

Nether Blade Emoji Hint: 🦋🧙‍♀️🟣🧚‍♀️

🦋🧙‍♀️🟣🧚‍♀️ Splash Hint: The champion is a ferocious vastayan known for hunting the most dangerous prey. He’s often seen with a serrated bone dagger and a necklace made of trophies. The skin in question belongs to a series of skins that portray champions as elite hunters of monstrous creatures.

“Fully charged” LoLdle Answers for the 1145th Edition (August 25, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Leona

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Zeri

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Kassadin; Bonus: W

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Lulu

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Rengar; Bonus: Headhunter Rengar

Today’s LoLdle was a fun mix. The champion riddles were pretty straightforward if you’re familiar with the game’s lore and popular picks. The ability required a bit more thought, especially with the bonus clue. The splash art was probably the most difficult part, and the bonus clue on that one was definitely a nice hint for those who were stuck. Overall, it was a solid one.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1144)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1144) Classic : Gnar

: Gnar Quote : Leona

: Leona Ability : Ekko; Bonus : R (Chronobreak)

: Ekko; : R (Chronobreak) Emoji : Nidalee

: Nidalee Splash Art: Gwen; Bonus: Default Gwen

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: