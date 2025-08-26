“I return to my meditations”:Today’s LoLdle Answers #1146 (August 26, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest LoLdle (#1146) for August 26, 2025.

“I return to my meditations”: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1146th Edition (August 26, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1146th Edition:

Classic Hint: Final Chapter (Ability)

Final Chapter (Ability) Quote Hint: “I return to my meditations”

“I return to my meditations” Ability Hint: Gravity Field

Gravity Field Emoji Hint: 🦀🦿🧪⛓️😠

🦀🦿🧪⛓️😠 Splash Hint: This Ionian criminal-turned-artist seeks to create his masterpiece through performance and death.

“I return to my meditations” LoLdle Answers for the 1146th Edition (August 26, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Yuumi

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Lee Sin

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Viktor; Bonus: W (Gravity Field)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Urgot

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Jhin; Bonus: Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin

This set of puzzles presented a mix of champion archetypes, from the ethereal to the mechanical. The ability and quote clues were tied to well-known abilities and lines, while the splash art hint required thinking about character motives rather than appearance. Overall, the day’s selections felt balanced and well-rounded, touching on different facets of the game’s champions.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1145)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1145) Classic : Leona

: Leona Quote : Zeri

: Zeri Ability : Kassadin; Bonus : W (Nether Blade)

: Kassadin; : W (Nether Blade) Emoji : Lulu

: Lulu Splash Art: Rengar; Bonus: Headhunter Rengar

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: