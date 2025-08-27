❝ Hasagi! ❞:Today’s LoLdle Answers #1147 (August 27, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest LoLdle (#1147) for August 27, 2025.

❝ Hasagi! ❞: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1147th Edition (August 27, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1146th Edition:

Classic Hint: Enchanted Crystal Arrow (Ability)

Enchanted Crystal Arrow (Ability) Quote Hint: ❝ Hasagi! ❞

❝ Hasagi! ❞ Ability Hint: Demacian Standard

Demacian Standard Emoji Hint: 💤🫧🚀👧

💤🫧🚀👧 Splash Hint: This character has a peaceful nature spirit, representing the vitality of the land.

❝ Hasagi! ❞ LoLdle Answers for the 1147th Edition (August 27, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Ashe

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Yasuo

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Jarvan IV; Bonus: E (Demacian Standard)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Zoe

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Maokai; Bonus: Totemic Maokai

What a great Loldle puzzle today! The clues were a perfect mix, testing everything from classic champions and well-known voice lines to more obscure champion skins and specific abilities. It was a solid challenge that really rewarded players who pay attention to all the little details. The variety of clues made it one of the most comprehensive puzzles in a while.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1146)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1146) Classic : Yuumi

: Yuumi Quote : Lee Sin

: Lee Sin Ability : Viktor; Bonus : W (Gravity Field)

: Viktor; : W (Gravity Field) Emoji : Urgot

: Urgot Splash Art: Splash Art: Jhin; Bonus: Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: