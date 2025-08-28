“You see this cape? Ha! I say goddamn I’m sexy!”:Today’s LoLdle Answers #1148 (August 28, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest LoLdle (#1148) for August 28, 2025.

“You see this cape? Ha! I say goddamn I’m sexy!”: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1148th Edition (August 28, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1148th Edition:

Classic Hint: Shield Vault(Ability)

Shield Vault(Ability) Quote Hint: “You see this cape? Ha! I say goddamn I’m sexy!”

“You see this cape? Ha! I say goddamn I’m sexy!” Ability Hint: Requiem

Requiem Emoji Hint: 👑 🗼 🛡️ 🐥

👑 🗼 🛡️ 🐥 Splash Hint: This void predator hunts with a unique mechanic, using a tunnel system to ambush prey

“You see this cape? Ha! I say goddamn I’m sexy!” LoLdle Answers for the 1148th Edition (August 28, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Pantheon

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Rakan

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Karthus; Bonus: R (Requiem)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Azir

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Rek’Sai; Bonus: Default Rek’Sai

The set of answers today offered a good variety of game knowledge, requiring players to consider a mix of older and newer champion designs. It was a solid test of both lore and mechanical recognition, with the quote and ability serving as straightforward clues, while the splash and classic required a deeper dive into the champions’ identities. The overall puzzle was well-balanced and engaging.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1147)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1147) Classic : Ashe

: Ashe Quote : Yasuo

: Yasuo Ability : Jarvan IV; Bonus : E (Demacian Standard)

: Jarvan IV; : E (Demacian Standard) Emoji : Zoe

: Zoe Splash Art: Maokai; Bonus: Totemic Maokai

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: