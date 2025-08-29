“A broken blade is more than enough for the likes of you!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1149 (August 29, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “A broken blade is more than enough for the likes of you!” LoLdle (#1149) for August 29, 2025.

“A broken blade is more than enough for the likes of you!” : Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1149th Edition (August 29, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1149th Edition:

Classic Hint: Guerrilla Warfare (Ability)

Guerrilla Warfare (Ability) Quote Hint: “A broken blade is more than enough for the likes of you!”

“A broken blade is more than enough for the likes of you!” Ability Hint: Biggest Snowball Ever!

Biggest Snowball Ever! Emoji Hint: 🪝 🤿 ⚓

🪝 🤿 ⚓ Splash Hint: A Vastayan revolutionary who can recall her magically imbued feathers to damage opponents.

“A broken blade is more than enough for the likes of you!” LoLdle Answers for the 1149th Edition (August 29, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Teemo

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Riven

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Nunu & Willump; Bonus: W (Biggest Snowball Ever!)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Nautilus

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Xayah; Bonus: Brave Phoenix Xayah

This puzzle offered a wide range of archetypes from across Runeterra. The classic and splash art picks leaned heavily into unique thematic elements and champion identities. The ability and emoji were tied to specific, memorable gameplay concepts, making them relatively straightforward to solve. The collection of champions today required a broad knowledge of the game’s diverse roster.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1148)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1148) Classic : Pantheon

: Pantheon Quote : Rakan

: Rakan Ability : Karthus; Bonus : R (Requiem)

: Karthus; : R (Requiem) Emoji : Azir

: Azir Splash Art: Rek’Sai; Bonus: Default Rek’Sai

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: