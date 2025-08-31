“Fear my sting” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1151 (August 31, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “Fear my sting” LoLdle (#1151) for August 31, 2025.

“Fear my sting”: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1151st Edition (August 31, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1151st Edition:

Classic Hint: Shadow Assault (Ability)

Shadow Assault (Ability) Quote Hint: “Fear my sting”

“Fear my sting” Ability Hint: Mark of the Storm

Mark of the Storm Emoji Hint: 🔱 😜 🦈 🐟

🔱 😜 🦈 🐟 Splash Hint: This Piltover prodigy explores dangerous ruins and has a keen eye for adventure.

“Fear my sting”: LoLdle Answers for the 1151st Edition (August 31, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Talon

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Skarner

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Kennen Bonus: Passive

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Fizz

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Ezreal Bonus: Star Guardian Ezreal

Today’s set of puzzles drew from a wide range of game elements. The classic and splash art hints focused on core champion identity and lore, while the quote pointed to a very specific and iconic line. The combination required a mix of mechanical knowledge and thematic understanding, making for a well-rounded and challenging experience

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1150)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1150) Classic : Udyr

: Udyr Quote : Teemo

: Teemo Ability : Irelia Bonus :R

: Irelia :R Emoji : Renata Glasc

: Renata Glasc Splash Art: Nasus; Bonus: Lunar Guardian Nasus

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: