❝ A raven's eye view ❞:Today's LoLdle Answers #1152 (September 1, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest LoLdle (#1152) for September 1, 2025.

❝ Hasagi! ❞: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1152th Edition (September 1, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1146th Edition:

Classic Hint: Doom ‘n Gloom(Ability)

Doom ‘n Gloom(Ability) Quote Hint: ❝ A raven’s eye view ❞

❝ A raven’s eye view ❞ Ability Hint: Focused Resolve

Focused Resolve Emoji Hint: 🥷🛡️⚔️☯️

🥷🛡️⚔️☯️ Splash Hint: This character is the impatient, ambitious, youngest daughter of a royal family from the hidden jungle city of Ixaocan in Ixtal.

❝ Hasagi! ❞ LoLdle Answers for the 1152th Edition (September 1, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Vex

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Swain

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Karma; Bonus: W (Focused Resolve)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Shen

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Qiyana; Bonus: Battle Queen Qiyana

What a great Loldle puzzle today! The clues were a perfect mix, testing everything from a more recently released champion’s personality to a well-known voice line and a very specific ability. The most challenging part was the splash art, which required a deep knowledge of champion skins. The variety of clues made it a great test of a true fan. It’s definitely a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1151)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1151) Classic : Ashe

: Ashe Quote : Yasuo

: Yasuo Ability : Jarvan IV; Bonus : E (Demacian Standard)

: Jarvan IV; : E (Demacian Standard) Emoji : Zoe

: Zoe Splash Art: Splash Art: Maokai; Bonus: Totemic Maokai

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: