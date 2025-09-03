“Tentakill! ” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1154 (September 3, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “Tentakill! ” LoLdle (#1154) for September 3, 2025.

“Tentakill! “: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1154th Edition (September 3, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1154th Edition:

Classic Hint: Dark Passage(Ability)

Dark Passage(Ability) Quote Hint: Tentakill!

Tentakill! Ability Hint: Heartbreaker

Heartbreaker Emoji Hint: ⚙️ 🪩 ♻️ 👱‍♀️ 🤖

⚙️ 🪩 ♻️ 👱‍♀️ 🤖 Splash Hint: A bio-mechanical creation from Zaun that can regenerate from any state.

“Tentakill! “: LoLdle Answers for the 1154th Edition (September 3, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Thresh

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Illaoi

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Viego; Bonus: R (Heartbreaker)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Orianna

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Zac; Bonus: Default Zac

Today’s puzzle was a study in contrasts, with some answers being very straightforward and others requiring deeper knowledge of the game’s lore and mechanics. The ability portion was particularly interesting, as it could be confused with a passive, while the splash art hint pointed to a champion’s unique characteristics. It was a well-balanced puzzle that rewarded both new and experienced players alike.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1153)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1153) Classic : Alistar

: Alistar Quote : Xin Zhao

: Xin Zhao Ability : Gwen; Bonus : W (Hallowed Mist)

: Gwen; : W (Hallowed Mist) Emoji : Yuumi

: Yuumi Splash Art: Talon; Bonus: Dragonblade Talon

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: