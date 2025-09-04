“I am the blade in the darkness ” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1155 (September 4, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “I am the blade in the darkness” LoLdle (#1155) for September 4, 2025.

“I am the blade in the darkness”: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1155th Edition (September 4, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1155th Edition:

Classic Hint: Bravado (Ability)

Bravado (Ability) Quote Hint: I am the blade in the darkness

I am the blade in the darkness Ability Hint: Searing Charge

Searing Charge Emoji Hint: 💡🪄 👱‍♀️ ✨

💡🪄 👱‍♀️ ✨ Splash Hint: This armored specter charges through battle, forever bound to his mount, a victim of the Ruination.

“I am the blade in the darkness “: LoLdle Answers for the 1155th Edition (September 4, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Taric

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Zed

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Ornn; Bonus: E (Searing Charge)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Lux

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Hecarim; Bonus: Blood Knight Hecarim

This puzzle set presented a solid mix of answers that felt interconnected, from the durable classic champion to a splash art with a similar theme of heavy armor. The ability was a straightforward pick, but the quote offered a good challenge for those less familiar with the full lore of its champion. Overall, the puzzles were well-balanced and offered a rewarding solving experience that did not rely on deep, obscure knowledge.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1154)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1154) Classic : Thresh

: Thresh Quote : Illaoi

: Illaoi Ability : Viego; Bonus : R (Heartbreaker)

: Viego; : R (Heartbreaker) Emoji : Orianna

: Orianna Splash Art: Zac; Bonus: Default Zac

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: