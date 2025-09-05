“Come closer, I don’t bite! ” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1156 (September 5, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “Come closer, I don’t bite!”LoLdle (#1156) for September 5, 2025.

“Come closer, I don’t bite! “: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1156th Edition (September 5, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1156th Edition:

Classic Hint: Justice Punch(Ability)

Justice Punch(Ability) Quote Hint: Come closer, I don’t bite!

Come closer, I don’t bite! Ability Hint: The Call of the Pack

The Call of the Pack Emoji Hint: 🫧 🌊 🐠

🫧 🌊 🐠 Splash Hint: A Lich from the Shadow Isles who communes with the spirits of the dead and wields forbidden magic.

“Come closer, I don’t bite! “: LoLdle Answers for the 1156th Edition (September 5, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Galio

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Elise

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Naafiri; Bonus: W (The Call of the Pack)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Nami

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Karthus; Bonus: Phantom Karthus

This puzzle was a study in contrasts, bringing together an array of champions defined by very different approaches to magic and power. The classic hint points to a champion whose abilities are a direct response to magic, while the splash art features a character who embodies it in its most morbid form. It created a well-rounded and engaging solve for those with a broad knowledge of the lore and mechanics across the game.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1155)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1155) Classic : Taric

: Taric Quote : Zed

: Zed Ability : Ornn; Bonus : E (Searing Charge)

: Ornn; : E (Searing Charge) Emoji : Lux

: Lux Splash Art: Hecarim; Bonus: Blood Knight Hecarim

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: